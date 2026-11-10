Jerusalem’s L3 to be extended to Damascus Gate — Jerusalem Post

In Jerusalem, Israel, the L3 light rail route will be extended from Ha-Turim station to Damascus Gate through the city center. The changes are set to take effect on Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing the Finance Ministry, the Transport Ministry, the Jerusalem Municipality, Transportation for Jerusalem, and Cfir Light Rail operator.

Five new stops on the route

Five stations shared with the L1 line will be added to the L3 route. L1 connects Neve Yaakov and the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. Thanks to the extension, L3 passengers will have a direct connection to central Jerusalem, while light rail frequency along Jaffa Street will increase.

The new stops will provide access to the Mahane Yehuda Market, City Hall, the Mamilla shopping district, and the entrance to the Old City. The L3 extension is also expected to reduce the need for passengers to transfer to the overloaded L1 for trips to the center, distributing passenger flow between the two routes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further network expansion

Separately, the city is completing the final testing phase of the L4 line, which is intended to connect the southern Gilo neighborhood and adjacent areas to the light rail network. Its opening to passengers is expected after the necessary safety approvals are obtained.

According to the master plan map on the Cfir website, new lines and extensions of existing routes are also planned in Jerusalem. In particular, L3 is planned to be extended in the future to the Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus. Lines L2, L5, L6, and L8 are also planned, but their launch dates and final routes have not yet been determined.

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