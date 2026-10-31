A clay anthropomorphic haniwa figurine that may depict a miko priestess has been found at the Nishikaminomiya archaeological site northwest of Tokyo, Japan. The artifact was discovered in a moat surrounding a 5th-century burial mound. Live Science reports, citing a statement by the Gunma prefectural authorities.

Find near a large burial mound

The preserved part of the figurine, about 40 centimeters tall, consists of the head and torso, meaning it was originally considerably larger. The mound near which it was found has a diameter of approximately 45 meters. Archaeologists suggest that the haniwa originally stood near a boat-shaped sarcophagus discovered in the mound and later slid down the slope into the moat.

Researchers have documented nearly a dozen kofun burial mounds dating from the 5th to 6th centuries at Nishikaminomiya. The Kofun period in Japanese history lasted approximately from 300 to 710. At that time, haniwa clay sculptures were used as offerings to the dead and were also often considered vessels for the souls of the deceased. Excavations of the main mound, during which the figurine was found this year, have been underway at the site since 2020.

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Signs of a miko image

Specialists associate the figurine with the image of a miko, a female shaman also known as a shrine maiden. According to the source, miko in Shintoism are intermediaries between the human and spiritual worlds. During the Kofun period, they performed important funeral rituals and provided spiritual guidance.

The figurine has a traditional shimada hairstyle with a knot, which was one of the grounds for this interpretation. Both wrists have clay bracelets with red pigment, the fingers are carefully sculpted, and a red belt is visible on the torso. In its left hand, the figurine holds a ritual object shaped like a scepter. The haniwa is currently on display at the Excavation Information Museum of the Gunma Prefectural Archaeological Research Center in the city of Shibukawa.

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