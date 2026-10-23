Six people were killed and another 28 injured in a shooting at a church in the southern Jordanian governorate of Karak. According to Jordan’s Public Security Directorate, the attack took place on Friday.

Shooting during a funeral

As Deutsche Welle reports, the shooting occurred at the Hammoud Church during a funeral. A security source told the state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka that two men opened fire on the funeral procession.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The identities of the attackers and their motives have not yet been established. A witness told Jordanian state media that between 150 and 200 people were in the church at the time of the shooting.

Investigation into the attack

Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani said that security forces had launched an investigation into the attack. Armed attacks of this type are rare in Jordan. The country, with a population of around 11.5 million people, has a Christian minority numbering several hundred thousand. The Karak region, located about 180 kilometers south of Amman, has a significant Christian community.

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