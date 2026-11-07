In Jordan, security forces conducted a series of nighttime raids after an attack in Amman that killed one security officer and injured another. The attack took place on Thursday near the Sri Lankan Embassy in the western part of the capital, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Attack near the embassy

According to the publication, the attacker was described as a terrorist. He was previously detained in 2020 in a case involving preparations for attacks and was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2022. He had recently been released from prison before the attack. The publication also claims that the man pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State group in 2019.

The security operations began overnight into Friday and continued until morning. The raids took place in Southern Mazar in Karak Governorate, Irbid in the north of the country, as well as Marqa, Al-Rajm al-Shami and Jubeiha near the northern part of Amman. Checks were also carried out in Russeifa in Zarqa Governorate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fears of new attacks

The raids came several days after an attack on St. George Church in the village of Hamud in Karak Governorate. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, nine people were killed and another 40 were injured. The publication writes that correspondence between the Islamic State group and a cell it links to the church attack contained a list of potential targets.

Security experts quoted by the publication point to the risk of attacks carried out by lone actors, as well as possible contacts between militants inside the country and organizations abroad. Informed sources reported concerns about a possible revival of ties between so-called sleeper cells in Jordan and extremist groups outside the country.

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