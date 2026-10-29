In Göreme, in Turkey’s Cappadocia, a rock formation known as a “fairy chimney” collapsed. At least three people were killed and five others were injured. The incident occurred near the Göreme Open Air Museum after heavy rainfall, RMF24 reports.

Rescue operation continues

According to CNN Türk, parts of the rock formation broke off and fell onto an area where people were present. Police, gendarmerie officers, rescuers from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD, and medics were dispatched to the scene.

Initially, emergency services reported two deaths. Later, the body of another person was found, bringing the death toll to three. Rescuers continue to inspect the area for other victims beneath the debris and rocks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The injured were hospitalized

Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said that five injured people were taken to hospitals. According to him, their overall condition is assessed as good, and treatment is ongoing.

The Nevşehir prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collapse. A deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors were involved in the proceedings. Authorities are analyzing the causes of the incident; rain had continued in the region for some time and stronger winds were recorded, which may have caused the tragedy.

Read us on