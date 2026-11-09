Kashan wins Orbit Dance Battle in Karachi — Dawn

At the World Culture Festival in Karachi, Pakistan, Kashan was announced as the winner of the Orbit Dance Battle dance competition. The competition began the previous day and drew a large youth audience. The competition was hosted by Norwegian artist Navid Rezvani, Dawn reports.

Planned concert

Kashan was also due to take part in a dance concert at Auditorium 1 of the Arts Council of Pakistan. The event was also set to feature dancers from France’s Legiteam Obstruxion, Nattaya Chula from Thailand, Navid Rezvani and Katrine Michele from Norway, as well as a group of folk dancers from the Philippines.

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Advice for young musicians

Separately, Guatemalan opera singer Maria Jose held a workshop titled “Building Cultural Ecosystems” at the festival. She said that opera in Guatemala began in 1998. According to the artist, she was initially a pop singer, and a teacher introduced her to Italian opera.

Jose also noted that her country lacked infrastructure for the development of opera. Her tenor husband won a competition, which helped them develop opera institutions in Guatemala. The singer advised musicians to be ready for opportunities, develop their skills and talent, and consider the business side of creative work, including what sponsors expect from their support.

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