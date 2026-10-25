In Karachi, Pakistan, a trailer ran over a motorcycle on Mai Kolachi Road, killing a 21-year-old man and a girl aged about 19. The accident occurred on Saturday near the NLC intersection.

The victims were returning from the beach

As Dawn reports, the two were riding a motorcycle from Seaview Beach when the trailer collided with the two-wheeler and ran them over. The victims were taken in critical condition to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors pronounced them dead.

A representative of the Edhi Foundation identified the deceased man as 21-year-old Kashif Amir. The identity of the girl, aged about 19, has not yet been established. According to Docks police station officer Waqas Qaiser, the victims were friends.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The driver fled the scene

The trailer driver fled, leaving the vehicle at the scene of the accident. Police seized the trailer. The parents of the deceased told law enforcement officers that they did not want to pursue legal action.

Later that day, on the National Highway near Quaid-i-Azam Park in the Steel Town area, an unidentified vehicle struck a motorcyclist. The young man died, and his body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for forensic procedures.

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