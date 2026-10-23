In Embu County, Kenya, four people in custody escaped from the Itabua Police Station. According to police, they may have made a hole in the cell wall and left the station unnoticed.

The escape was discovered during an inspection

As Nation Kenya reports, the disappearance was discovered in the morning during a routine cell inspection. Police raised the alarm and searched the station grounds and nearby areas. According to the outlet, the escapees left the station at night and headed in an unknown direction.

Among the escapees are a murder suspect, two suspects in violent robberies, and a person accused of theft. The Itabua station is located within the headquarters of Kenya's Eastern Region police and, according to the outlet, is usually heavily guarded.

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Police continue the search

Embu County police chief Sarah Koki confirmed the escape and said law enforcement officers are searching for the four people. According to her, they may face charges of escaping from lawful custody after they are detained.

Embu residents and business owners expressed concern following reports of the escape. They said they link the escapees to break-ins at commercial premises, property theft, and threats. Koki urged citizens to provide police with information that could help locate the escapees.

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