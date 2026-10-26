Israeli lawyer charged with contact with foreign agent — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, prosecutors have charged a lawyer with contact with a foreign agent and obstruction of justice. The indictment was filed with the Central District Court in the city of Lod on October 26, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Detention and charges

At the beginning of the month, the lawyer was detained by the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet. She was suspected of security-related offenses.

According to the prosecution, the investigation found that the lawyer had contact with a foreign agent and also committed acts that the prosecution considers obstruction of justice. The prosecution is also seeking her detention until the proceedings are concluded.

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Restrictions on disclosure

A gag order has been imposed on the details of the case. At the request of the security agencies, the Central District Court in Lod allowed only a brief summary of the case to be made public.

The report does not specify the foreign agent's affiliation or the nature of the alleged contacts with the agent. Israeli authorities had previously reported a number of cases involving alleged Iranian attempts to recruit Israeli citizens through social media and messaging apps. At the same time, the report on the charges against the lawyer does not indicate a connection between her case and such episodes.

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