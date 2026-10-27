In Likoni, Mombasa, Kenya, Mombasa County enforcement officer Omari Mzerera was killed during an attack on a local levy collection point. The attack occurred at about 3:40 a.m. in the Barabara ya Mchanga area, where two police officers and two county enforcement officers were on duty, Nation Kenya reports.

Three law enforcement officers injured

According to police, the attackers, suspected of being linked to a criminal gang, outnumbered the law enforcement officers, although they tried to repel the attack by firing into the air. Police officers from Inuka Police Station, located about three kilometres from the scene, arrived after hearing gunshots while on patrol.

Mombasa County police commander Stella Cherono said that three injured people are being treated at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital: a police officer and two county enforcement officers. According to her, the attackers were armed with crude weapons.

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Attackers took AK-47

During the confrontation, the attackers seized an AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds that belonged to a police officer. Before that, the officer sustained deep cuts to his arm and was wounded in the left thigh.

Omari Mzerera sustained a gunshot wound to the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest. A doctor pronounced him dead. Another enforcement officer, Ali Kibuyi Buyi, sustained deep cuts to the head and right thigh, while Bahiya Hassan was unharmed.

The injured were first taken to Diani Beach Hospital, while the body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital. Police are investigating the attack and have not yet established its motive. County Executive Committee Member for Transport and Infrastructure Daniel Manyala said that the personal belongings of the officers on duty, including phones and wallets, were found at the scene.

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