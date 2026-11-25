Two security personnel were killed and five others were injured in an attack on an internal security facility in the Syrian city of Hasakah on the evening of November 25. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Marwan al-Ali, head of the province’s internal security.

Explosion near security post

According to al-Ali, the attack took place at a security facility in the Al-Mushayrifa area. Syrian broadcaster Alikhbariah TV had earlier reported an explosion in the area, after which clashes began.

The broadcaster later said that the explosion was caused by a booby-trapped motorcycle that detonated near the entrance to a security post. Syrian internal security forces have launched an investigation into the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operations against the group’s cells

The attack occurred amid security operations against ISIS cells in various parts of Syria. The country continues to face threats from the remnants of the group despite its loss of territorial strongholds in Syria.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Syrian authorities intensified operations against ISIS. In November 2025, Damascus joined the international coalition against the group, led by the United States and operating in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

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