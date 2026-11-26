In Iran, satellite imagery has recorded the rapid construction of the Behdjatabad underground complex, located in a mountain between the nuclear facility in Isfahan and Mount Pickaxe near the nuclear facility in Natanz. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing the Institute for Science and International Security and imagery from Vantor Technologies.

Purpose of the complex has not been established

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, the site stands out for its unusually rapid pace of work compared with other underground facilities that Iran has built in different parts of the country. The latest image, provided by Vantor on Tuesday, showed the location of key areas of the complex and the progress of construction.

Researchers stressed that the available information is insufficient to accurately assess the facility's purpose. At the same time, they did not rule out its possible connection to Iran's nuclear program. Given the security measures, the nature and pace of work, as well as Iran's previous practices, the complex may have several military purposes, including being linked to missiles or other large weapons systems.

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Construction began at the end of 2025

According to Sentinel-2 imagery analyzed by Vantor, the first signs of work appeared between December 7 and 12, 2025. At that time, land clearing began at the site where the administrative area and the entrance to the complex are to be located.

In January 2026, satellite images showed further construction work, and in April, signs of excavation. By June, activity had spread to additional areas of the underground complex. The Institute also reported that Iran had begun installing an external perimeter security barrier; once work is completed, the facility's area may cover about 12,000 acres.

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