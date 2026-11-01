China has released an explanation by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, of a CPC Central Committee resolution on certain key issues concerning the further advancement of comprehensive and strict Party self-governance.

Publication of the document

As ECNS reports, the explanation was made public on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The article page states that it includes an English translation of the full text of the document.

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Explanation at the plenum

According to ECNS, Xi Jinping presented the explanation during the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. The source describes the document as an explanation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution.

The title of the resolution refers to certain key issues related to continuing the course of comprehensive and strict Party self-governance. ECNS published a report on the explanation and also indicated that an English-language translation of the full text is available.

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