Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that four oil tankers were destroyed after detonating naval mines while passing through a prohibited shipping route south of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Anadolu Agency, Iran’s state-run IRNA agency circulated an IRGC statement claiming that the vessels continued to burn after the explosions.

Detention of vessels and drone claim

The IRGC also said it had detained two more vessels for violating shipping restrictions. In addition, the corps claims that its air defense forces shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone over the strait at 4:30 a.m. local time, or 01:00 GMT.

The Iranian statement described the aircraft as the 56th such aerial vehicle that, according to the IRGC, had been shot down by its forces. The IRGC said the operations were conducted by its naval and aerospace forces, which, it said, dealt “heavy blows to the enemy.” The statement also warned of readiness to deliver a “final blow” to Israel and the United States.

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Qatar’s mediation

The events are taking place amid tensions over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and a US naval blockade claimed by Tehran. Qatar continues to mediate between Washington and Tehran. On November 3, Iran said it was continuing to exchange messages with the United States through intermediaries, and that opening the waterway depended on Washington ending the blockade.

On February 28, the United States and Israel struck Iran, after which Tehran responded with strikes on Israeli and US facilities in the region. In April, the sides reached a ceasefire. On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation stalled due to disagreements over security arrangements.

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