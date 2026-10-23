In Lebanon, judicial authorities have issued search notices for the wife of detained Haitham Amhaz and the owner of the truck used to transport explosives in a Hezbollah-related case. Both were summoned for questioning by the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate, but did not appear and, according to a judicial source, are in hiding, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

New search notices

According to the source, the notices were issued by Judge Claude Ghanem, the government commissioner at the Military Court. Investigators are also identifying other individuals who may have been involved in transporting the explosives shipment.

The search notices added to the list of people sought in this case. At the same time, an order to bring in for questioning two Hezbollah officials known as Sajed and Zulfiqar has not yet been carried out.

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Progress of the investigation

According to the publication, Hezbollah refuses to hand over wanted members of the organization to Lebanese authorities and demands the return of the truck and the explosives shipment. The group also stated that it would regard any attempt to detain one of its officials or members as “Israeli aggression.”

The preliminary investigation is being conducted in parallel by Lebanese Army Intelligence and the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces. They are examining data from the phones of detained Ali al-Kurdi and Haitham Amhaz, as well as from Amhaz’s wife’s phone.

The information obtained is being compared with other case materials, with attention paid to the content of communications and contacts identified during the analysis. The judicial source said that there are currently no final conclusions or decisions on further action.

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