In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, at least two people were injured after police blocked demonstrators who were trying to reach the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing local media.

Detentions near the conference center

The Philippine National Police said that at least five people were taken into custody after refusing to leave the area near the Philippine International Convention Center. The 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit is being held at the center.

Police chief General Jose Melencio S. Nartatez Jr. called on participants in the planned actions to express their views peacefully and responsibly. Police also said they recognize citizens' constitutional right to peaceful assembly and urged organizers to coordinate events with local authorities and comply with public assembly laws.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security measures during the summit

Several human rights groups have planned actions related to the summit, including protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Philippines. Student groups have also announced protest actions, while the transport group PISTON has planned a transport workers' strike for the duration of the summit.

The government deployed nearly 23,000 security personnel, including more than 19,000 police officers, to protect event venues, hotels, transport routes and other key facilities. Nartatez instructed police commanders to maintain readiness for emergencies, transport disruptions and possible security-related incidents.

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