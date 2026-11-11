14 suspected Sinaloa cartel members detained in Mexico — UPI

Security forces in the Mexican state of Chiapas have detained 14 people whom authorities suspect of ties to the Sinaloa cartel. Those detained include two alleged regional leaders of the group, UPI reports.

Joint security operation

The detentions took place in the municipality of Benemérito de las Américas in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. Federal and state security forces took part in the operation.

According to Mexico's Security Cabinet, law enforcement officers seized 12 long guns, 97 magazines, 882 rounds of ammunition and 17 tactical vests with ballistic plates during the operation. Authorities said they are continuing coordinated actions to detain those involved in violence, remove weapons from the streets and protect Chiapas residents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspicions regarding cartel leaders

UPI writes that patrol officers spotted 14 armed men on a dirt road in the Bellavista area during a preventive patrol. The Security Cabinet described two of those detained as alleged regional leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, but did not disclose their names or specify their roles in the group.

According to state authorities, the Sinaloa cartel and the Chiapas and Guatemala cartel operate in the region. The criminal groups are competing for control of routes used for drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

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