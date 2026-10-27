Tiger filmed with a female and cubs in Nepal — Live Science

In Nepal, the film crew of the PBS Nature documentary series “Tiger Island” recorded a male tiger approaching cubs while their mother rested nearby. According to Live Science, the footage may challenge the widespread view of tigers as exclusively solitary animals.

Unusual tiger interaction

In the video, the male greets the cubs with a head movement. Biologist and wildlife filmmaker Dan O’Neill, who contributed to the film, called it the first documented case of a tiger “family” spending time together. Previously, it was believed that female tigers raise their cubs for up to two years without the male’s involvement.

Another scene in the film shows one tigress caring for another female’s cubs. O’Neill noted that previous observations had already recorded cases of tigresses jointly caring for offspring, but such behavior is rare.

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Filming without interference

To observe animals in hard-to-reach places, the team used drones with powerful optical zoom and quiet propellers. According to O’Neill, their noise was quieter than local bees, allowing the film crew to see the animals’ natural behavior without disturbing them.

Tigers are considered solitary animals, but they often live near human communities or share habitats with them. O’Neill stressed that conservation measures must take into account the circumstances of coexistence between people and big cats, including attacks on people and livestock deaths.

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