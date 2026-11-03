At the Mandala Theatre in the Thapagaun district of Kathmandu, Nepal, performances are underway of the 90-minute absurdist play Bhag Bheda Bhag by director and author Samyog Guragain. Through the relationship between people and a flock of sheep, the production satirically examines the contradictions of contemporary Nepalese society and politics, the Kathmandu Post reports.

Sheep as an image of society

In the play, some sheep support revolutionary ideas, while others remain obedient. This plot draws a parallel with Nepal’s political establishment: the author raises questions about the weakening of the system by old parties and the fact that forces that presented themselves as an alternative reproduce similar practices.

Guragain said the idea emerged from his reflections on the shared space of people and animals. He had previously also acted in the production Baitarni Cafe, whose plot revolved around animals. The director noted that people use sheep for wool, meat and medicinal products, so he wanted to tell the story from their perspective.

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Inspection at the farm

The action begins with the anticipation of a government inspection at a sheep farm. Its owner has only one sheep, and his attempts to avoid official measures and the subsequent complications move the plot forward.

The production uses props to indicate two states — “sheep mode” and “human mode.” The narrator is a myna bird, which not only guides viewers through the plot but also embodies the awakening of living beings’ consciousness. A single stage space is transformed into a house, a sheep pen, a cafe and a forest, while lighting helps convey changes in time and place.

According to the publication, the plot and scenographic solutions are the play’s strengths, although the acting needs refinement: for many performers, this is their first appearance on stage. Bhag Bheda Bhag will be staged daily at 17:15 until November 7.

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