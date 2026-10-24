Armed attackers attacked the community of Binari village in the Karim-Lamido area of Taraba State in northeastern Nigeria on October 23. Police said that ten people were killed, The Rio Times reports.

Conflicting reports on the death toll

Police spokesperson Victor Mselizah confirmed to Premium Times that unidentified armed individuals carried out the attack and that ten people were killed. According to him, police deployed officers to the area of the attack.

At the same time, village residents told BusinessDay that the death toll may have reached 26 people. According to them, the victims included women, children, and members of a local self-defense group. Police did not confirm these figures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houses set on fire and attackers pursued

According to Premium Times, houses were set on fire during the attack and significant food supplies were destroyed. Residents left Binari and fled to neighboring communities.

One resident told BusinessDay that the attack occurred after the end of Friday prayers. The outlet also wrote that the attackers were traveling on more than 40 motorcycles and were armed with firearms and machetes.

Reports differ on the attackers' route: one report says they arrived from Bauchi State, while another says they may have crossed over from Plateau State. Police sent officers to pursue the attackers. No arrests were reported.

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