In Germany, laptop prices in October 2026 were nearly 15% higher than a year earlier. Desktop computers became more than 13% more expensive over the same period, Der Spiegel reports, citing Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

Demand from AI data centers

The Statistical Office named increased demand for data storage capacity in data centers used by the artificial intelligence industry as one of the reasons for the price rise. This was also reflected in the cost of data storage devices for consumers.

Hard drives cost 40.8% more in October than a year earlier. Prices for memory cards, USB drives and similar devices rose by 22.1%. By comparison, Germany’s overall consumer price level increased by 2.8% year-on-year in October.

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Consoles and phones are becoming more expensive

Gaming consoles became 13% more expensive over the year, while mobile phones without a contract rose by more than 12%. The cost of smartwatches, fitness trackers and similar devices increased by around 6%. At the same time, prices for e-book readers changed little.

The current price increase was preceded by falling prices in previous years. In 2025, desktop PCs were more than 16% cheaper and laptops were around 9% cheaper than in 2020. According to statisticians, this was primarily due to a reduction in overproduction that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Televisions and household appliances are getting cheaper

Against the backdrop of rising computer prices, some categories of electronics and household appliances in Germany became cheaper. Televisions cost 9.2% less in October than a year earlier, while cameras cost 2.5% less. Prices for dishwashers fell by 7%, for automatic coffee and espresso machines by 5.4%, and for washing machines by more than 4%.

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