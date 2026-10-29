Bus falls into canal in Pakistan, killing five people — Dawn

In Pakistan’s Hafizabad district, a passenger bus fell into a drainage canal, killing at least five people and injuring another 27. This was reported by Dawn, citing the Rescue 1122 emergency service.

The bus was heading to Chiniot

The accident occurred in the Fatehki area of Pindi Bhattian tehsil in Punjab province. According to rescuers, the bus was travelling from Raiwind to Chiniot.

The bus lost control while the driver was making a U-turn on a bridge over a drainage canal. Rescue 1122 representatives said the driver lost control due to speeding.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue operation

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene. The victims were given first aid and then taken to the nearest hospital. According to a preliminary update from rescuers, 13 injured passengers were taken to the Pindi Bhattian tehsil hospital.

With the assistance of local authorities, the bus was lifted by a crane, after which the bodies of five people who had died were found beneath it. Rescuers continued searching, as they believed other passengers could have remained under the wreckage.

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