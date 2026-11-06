Near the city of Pakpattan in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a passenger bus collided with a truck. Eleven people were killed and another 33 were injured in the crash, Dawn reports.

The rescue operation lasted three hours

According to the Rescue 1122 emergency service, eight victims sustained minor injuries. Another 25 people were taken to Pakpattan District Hospital.

The collision occurred on Depalpur Road between a bus travelling from Multan to Kasur and an oncoming truck. To free passengers trapped in the mangled vehicles, rescuers used cranes and other heavy equipment.

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Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza and District Police Officer Javed Iqbal Chadhar arrived at the crash site. Due to the scale of the accident, an emergency was declared at Pakpattan Hospital, and additional doctors and medical staff were called in.

Officials’ reaction

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed condolences and instructed authorities to provide the injured passengers with the best possible medical care. She requested a report on the circumstances of the accident.

Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed condolences to the families of those killed.

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