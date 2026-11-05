Pakistan sets Punjab local elections for February 7, 2027 — Dawn

The Election Commission of Pakistan has scheduled the first phase of local government elections in Punjab province for February 7, 2027. At the same time, the commission has suspended all preparations for local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province until further orders, Dawn reports.

Date set taking weather into account

Initially, the Election Commission proposed holding the vote in Punjab on December 14. The province's chief secretary asked for a date after January 20, 2027, citing weather conditions and the organizational needs of the electoral process.

According to him, dense fog in December and January, particularly in Lahore, could complicate transportation, travel and other election-related activities. He also noted that the provincial authorities must provide transport and prepare school buildings for use as polling stations.

A representative of the Election Commission noted that the provincial authorities had previously proposed holding the elections in April. The chief secretary replied that the government had revised its position and did not object to voting in January or February, although April would, in his view, be more favorable due to longer daylight hours and school holidays. The commission agreed to the request and set February 7 as the polling date for the first phase.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparations for voting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suspended

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the commission halted all local election preparations after the federal government extended the suspension of Article 140-A of the Constitution to the entire province. The article concerns the establishment of local authorities, while holding local elections is a constitutional obligation of the Election Commission.

On October 28, the commission decided to hold elections in the province, except for 12 districts facing serious security challenges. After reviewing a government order dated November 4, 2026, the commission concluded that holding the vote in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently impossible.

The last local elections in Punjab were held in 2015. The terms of the elected councils ended on December 31, 2021, and the next elections, which were to be held by April 2022, were repeatedly postponed due to legislative changes and administrative delays.

Read us on