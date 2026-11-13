Two civilians were killed while an attack on the Kandava post on the N-25 highway was repelled in Mastung district, in Pakistan's Balochistan province. According to Dawn, citing police, security forces killed three attackers during the operation.

Attack involving an explosives-laden vehicle

A Balochistan police spokesperson said that the attackers attempted to strike the Kandava post using a vehicle loaded with explosives. According to the spokesperson, security forces repelled the attack thanks to prompt action.

Police reported at least 13 injured civilians. Three servicemen of Pakistan's Frontier Corps were also injured. All those affected were taken to medical facilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damage caused by the blast

According to police, the explosion damaged nearby residential buildings and a mosque. The Pakistani state calls terrorist groups based in Balochistan Fitna al-Hindustan, linking this name to claims of India's alleged role in terrorism and the destabilization of Pakistan.

Police said that operations against groups seeking to undermine peace, development and prosperity in Balochistan would continue. Earlier this month, Pakistan's military reported the death of one serviceman and the killing of 17 attackers during two intelligence-based operations in the Kachhi and Kharan districts.

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