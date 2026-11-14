Taiwan has developed its own grafting scions for golden pears, which could help restore their production in Sansing Township, Yilan County. The new scions were created this summer by the Lanyang Branch of the Hualien District Agricultural Research and Extension Station after two years of trials, Taipei Times reports.

Pears return to the market

The Agriculture and Food Agency said the scions will be grafted onto pear trees early next year. Golden pears from Sansing are expected to return to the market next summer.

Golden pears are one of the three main varieties of the so-called Sansing “married” pears, alongside the Kosui and Hosui varieties. “Married” pears are those grown by grafting scions of high-quality, usually high-altitude or high-latitude varieties onto trees adapted to Taiwan’s warm climate.

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Replacing supplies from China

Golden pears previously accounted for more than half of local production of this type due to their soft texture, sweet taste and light-yellow skin. This variety is rarely grown in other regions because it is more sensitive to climate and growing conditions.

Supplies of golden pear grafting scions from China’s Shandong Province stopped four years ago amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Scions of the Kosui and Hosui varieties continued to be supplied from Japan, but golden pear cultivation was suspended because of a shortage of Shandong scions.

The Lanyang Branch said that propagation scions were selected from golden pear trees in the Lishan area of Taichung City. The Sansing Farmers’ Association intends to establish a grafting-scion production base in Taiwan’s mountainous areas to ensure stable supplies for orchard growers.

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