South Korea’s Financial Services Commission has proposed limiting the stake of major shareholders in cryptocurrency exchanges to 20% as part of a new bill to strengthen oversight of the digital asset market. This was reported by Korea Herald.

Financial institutions and other entities meeting established criteria will be able to own up to 34% of an exchange with the commission’s approval. Detailed conditions are to be defined by presidential decree. Shares exceeding the limit will lose voting rights, but excess stakes will still have to be brought into compliance with the requirements.

Transition period for exchanges

Existing crypto exchanges will have three years after being designated as digital asset platform operators to bring their ownership structures into line with the new rules. Small and medium-sized platforms may receive up to an additional three years of deferment, depending on their market share and investment needs.

The regulator also proposes strengthening corporate governance at exchanges: outside directors must make up a majority of the board of directors, companies must establish audit committees and appoint compliance specialists. Trade execution, listing reviews and market monitoring are to come under formal regulatory supervision.

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Impact on Digital X and Dunamu

The new restrictions may affect Mirae Asset Consulting, which owns 97.15% of Digital X, formerly the Korbit crypto exchange. The company acquired this stake for 141.4 billion won in July, and Korbit changed its name to Digital X in August. If the basic 20% limit is applied to Mirae Asset Consulting, it will have to reduce its stake by 77.15 percentage points. Even under the permitted maximum of 34%, the reduction would amount to 63.15 percentage points.

Questions may also arise regarding Naver Financial’s planned acquisition of Dunamu, the operator of the Upbit exchange. Under the proposed share-swap terms, Naver Financial is to receive all shares in Dunamu, which would then become its subsidiary. The deal is still being reviewed by the antitrust authority. The Financial Services Commission’s materials do not specify whether the limit will be calculated through parent companies and persons affiliated with them.

Rules for stablecoins

At the initial stage, the bill will allow stablecoins to be issued only through consortia in which banks hold a controlling stake. Fintech companies will be able to remain the largest shareholders in such consortia, while ownership criteria will be determined separately. The Financial Services Commission also expects the Ministry of Finance to consider amendments to the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, particularly regarding overseas transactions involving won-denominated stablecoins.

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