Man killed, two women injured in shooting in Pakistan — Dawn

A man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting in Pakistan’s Kech district. The incident occurred late on Sunday evening in the Dabbok-Kalatuk area, police said.

Attempted kidnapping

As Dawn reports, police said that five unidentified armed men arrived in the area in a vehicle, broke into a house and attempted to abduct Raza Shah at gunpoint.

Relatives who were in the house resisted and foiled the kidnapping attempt. The attackers then opened fire, killing Raza Shah and injuring two women.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured taken to hospital

The body of the deceased man and the injured women were taken to a hospital. There, the injured were identified as Noor Bibi, the grandmother of the deceased, and Zartun, the wife of Ghulam Shah.

Separately, the bodies of two people were found in the Balnigor area of Kech district. Police took them to a hospital, where one of the deceased was identified as Rahim Bakhsh.

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