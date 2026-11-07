Pakistan protest ends after kidnapped man is rescued — Dawn

In Pakistan’s Qila Abdullah district, protesters ended their sit-in and agreed to bury the deceased after authorities reported the rescue of kidnapped Haidar Kakar. Traffic on the Quetta — Qila Abdullah — Chaman highway was restored, Dawn reports.

Protest after attack

The protest began earlier this week after a shooting in Qila Abdullah that killed three people and resulted in the kidnapping of Haidar Kakar. Relatives of the deceased placed the bodies on the highway, demanding that authorities take action against those involved in the attack.

Baluchistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said Kakar had been rescued and handed over to his family. After that, local residents and tribal representatives decided to end the protest.

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Agreements with authorities

According to Baluchistan home affairs adviser Babar Yousafzai, an agreement was reached after overnight talks between demonstrators and a provincial government delegation. The talks involved Baluchistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, provincial assembly members Asfandyar Kakar and Zamrak Khan Achakzai, as well as Pakistan Peoples Party’s Baluchistan secretary-general Rabbani Kakar.

The health minister said the talks had made it possible to settle all of the protesters’ demands, and that fulfilling the commitments made to them was the responsibility of the provincial government. Langove also promised to ensure the protection of residents’ lives and property.

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