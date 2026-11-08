In the Pakistani city of Chiniot, three police officers were suspended from duty after raiding a house in civilian clothes. District Police Officer Naveed Atif also ordered an investigation into the incident, footage of which spread on social media.

Raid in civilian clothes

As Dawn reports, constables Shahzeb, Aqeel and Ehsan from the Rajoa police station were suspended from duty. The decision was made over the officers' improper conduct.

The law enforcement officers went to the settlement of Chak 130-JB to detain several suspects. They were not in uniform, so women, according to the publication, mistook them for robbers and began resisting. During the scuffle, the officers' clothes were torn.

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Video and internal investigation

The viral video shows women beating police officers in a field. The recording also shows law enforcement officers using insulting language toward the women. After the video emerged, the district police officer appointed Superintendent of Police Muhammad Afzaal to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Separate shooting incident

Separately, Dawn reported a shootout involving the Crime Control Department near Diluwala Bridge in the Chak 227-JB area. According to police, after being ordered to stop, the passengers of a vehicle went into a field and opened fire. Constable Pervaiz Hussain was injured, and after a 10-minute shootout, police found two wounded suspects. The publication also reported that two suspects were killed as a result of this incident.

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