The University of the Punjab in Lahore, Pakistan, has suspended professors Azhar Naeem and Kamran Abid from work. This came after the Punjab Assembly’s standing committee on higher education ordered an investigation into alleged violations in their appointments and career promotions, Dawn reports.

Investigation and suspensions

The committee considered the matter on October 22 as part of parliamentary application No. 406/26 concerning the allegedly illegal appointments of the two professors. It instructed the university to conduct a comprehensive investigation, establish the role of administrative officials in the possible violations and submit a report within two weeks.

Punjab Assembly member Raja Shaukat Bhatti said the professors may have bypassed decisions of the university syndicate, obtaining appointments and promotions with the assistance of the university’s former administration. Assembly member Rana Arshad called for all documents related to recruitment and career promotions at the university to be reviewed.

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The suspension orders are dated October 23 and took effect immediately, until further orders. They were issued by University of the Punjab Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Ali Shah under Article 15(3) of the 1973 university law; the orders must be approved by the university syndicate. Both professors were instructed to report to the registrar’s office and will receive payments in accordance with the rules during their suspension.

The professors’ positions and reactions

Azhar Naeem is a professor at the Institute of Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering, while Kamran Abid heads the institute. Associate Professor Fainan Hanif was temporarily assigned to perform the current duties of the institute’s director.

The University of the Punjab Academic Staff Association supported the investigation. Its president, Amjad Abbas Magsi, also said that the Lahore High Court had previously ordered a review of these appointments. At the same time, the University of the Punjab Joint Action Committee accused the administration of providing one-sided information to the Assembly committee and said it intended to use legal remedies.

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