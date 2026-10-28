In the Pakistani city of Bahawalnagar, police detained two suspects in the death of a transgender person, Rashid, known as Zoya. According to law enforcement, four people attacked her on October 23, and she died of her injuries the following day.

Attack on the way to hospital

As Dawn reports, Zoya was heading to the DHQ district hospital with her sister, Mehnaz Bano, when she was attacked with sticks. Police from the B Division district said the attackers included Waqas and Suleman.

Law enforcement said Zoya had previously filed a complaint against these people over harassment and violence, and had allegedly received death threats from them. According to the police version, the suspects sought a relationship with her and, after she refused, began harassing and threatening her.

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A murder case was registered

About a month ago, Zoya registered a complaint at the B Division police station. Police opened a murder case against four suspects, two of whom are brothers and were detained.

For several years, Zoya worked as a specialist responding to appeals from victims at the office of the Bahawalnagar district police administration. There, she helped address problems faced by the transgender community.

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