In Pakistan's Bajaur district, a woman is suspected of involvement in the death of her minor daughter, after which she reportedly died by suicide. Dawn reports, citing police and local residents.

Investigation into the deaths of the mother and child

The incident occurred in the mountainous area of Wara Kharkai in the War Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district. According to police and residents, the woman, whose identity has not yet been established, allegedly first strangled her daughter and then hanged herself in her home. The reasons for what happened are currently unknown.

After receiving a report of the incident, police arrived at the scene. The bodies of the woman and child were taken to the district hospital in Khar for autopsies and then handed over to relatives for burial.

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District police spokesperson Mansoor Khan said law enforcement officers had launched an investigation to establish the circumstances and causes of the tragedy.

Separate murder in Bajaur

Also, on the night before Friday, unidentified armed men opened fire on 57-year-old Malik Tamriz Khan in the Mina Bazaar area of Lowi Mamond tehsil. According to police and local residents, the man was heading home when he was attacked.

The injured man was taken to the district hospital in Khar, where he died from his injuries. Police have launched an investigation to establish the motive for the murder and those involved in the attack.

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