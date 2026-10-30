In Charsadda, Pakistan, a trailer carrying a shipping container became stuck under a pier of a flyover being built on Mardan Road. The incident complicated traffic and caused inconvenience to drivers and passengers, Dawn reports.

Questions over clearance height

The truck became stuck beneath the unfinished structure, raising questions about whether the vertical clearance is sufficient for heavy vehicles, including container trucks. Local drivers urged the responsible authorities and project engineers to inspect the site and determine why the vehicle was unable to pass.

They stressed that busy roads must provide sufficient clearance height for the safe movement of heavy vehicles.

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Calls to inspect the project

Residents and passengers also called for a technical investigation. It is intended to determine whether the incident is related to a design flaw, a difference between road and bridge levels, or the movement of an oversized vehicle.

Among the proposed urgent measures are clearly visible height-limit signs, warning boards, and traffic management at the construction site. If the available passage proves insufficient, the relevant authority and contractors must take corrective measures with the involvement of qualified engineers.

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