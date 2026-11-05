A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Panama City area on November 4, after which the metro evacuated passengers from Lines 1 and 2. This was done as a precaution while specialists inspected the structures.

Epicenter near Arraiján

The tremor was recorded at 17:38 local time. Its epicenter was located approximately 4 kilometers northwest of the city of Arraiján in Panamá Oeste Province, and its depth was about 5 kilometers. The earthquake was felt in Arraiján and nearby areas.

As The Rio Times reports, the Institute of Geological Sciences at the University of Panama linked the earthquake to movement along the Pedro Miguel Fault. The institute's director, Néstor Luque, said this conclusion was based on the location where the tremor occurred.

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Fault in the canal zone

According to the institute, the Pedro Miguel Fault runs beneath the Panama Canal zone. No damage caused by the earthquake was reported. At the same time, the source does not specify how long metro service on the lines was suspended and provides no information about possible injuries.

Luque also stated that this earthquake was a separate event, unrelated to the October 9 earthquake on the Azuero-Sona Fault, which the institute assessed at a magnitude of 7.5. Scientists emphasized that earthquakes cannot be predicted and that repeated tremors are possible after shocks. Residents were urged to follow the recommendations of civil protection services.

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