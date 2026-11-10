The German government plans to increase funding for the electric vehicle purchase bonus programme in 2027 by €917 million, to €1.72 billion. As Tagesschau reports, the reason is a higher-than-expected number of applications for state support.

Budget to more than double

The initial government draft budget for 2027 allocated €803 million for the programme. Following the proposed adjustment, funding will more than double.

This follows from a draft amendment by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance for the final stage of budget consultations, which Reuters has reviewed. The document states that the programme is developing considerably more dynamically than anticipated during its design and initial needs planning.

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The additional spending is planned to be financed from the Climate and Transformation Fund. At the same time, the overall volume of the support programme will remain unchanged, according to the document. The Bundestag’s Budget Committee is due to consider the final amendments to the 2027 draft budget starting on Thursday.

Conditions for receiving support

The bonus introduced in May is primarily aimed at households with low and middle incomes. The amount of support depends on the type of vehicle, taxable income and family composition, and may reach €6,000.

Support is available for the purchase or leasing of new electric vehicles, certain plug-in hybrids, as well as electric cars with range extenders. Company cars are not covered by the programme. A condition is that the vehicle be registered from January 1, 2026. According to the German government, as of early October, the bonus had been paid to 100,000 applicants.

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