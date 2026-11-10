Musket balls from the Kościuszko Uprising found in Warsaw — RMF24

In Warsaw, in the area of Świętojerska and Długa streets, archaeologists have discovered musket balls dated to 1794, the period of the Kościuszko Uprising. Excavations are being conducted on a site where two new buildings are planned. RMF24 reports on the discoveries.

Traces of 18th-century battles

The Masovian Voivodeship Conservator of Monuments stated that a battle between Warsaw residents and Russian troops took place near Krasiński Square and Świętojerska Street. According to him, the Russian forces tried to break through toward the Citadel, but the city’s residents blocked their way.

The conservator noted that the musket balls, found in significant numbers, are a reminder of these battles. RMF24 calls the finds dated to 1794 the oldest among those discovered at the site.

Archaeologists also found fired bricks and the structure of a forge furnace that operated in the 17th century. All items will be handed over to specialists for detailed analysis: they will be measured, described and compared with similar monuments from Poland and other European countries.

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Remains of 19th-century buildings

Fragments of the walls of 19th-century tenement houses destroyed during the Warsaw Uprising were found at the excavation site. Everyday items, including glass, porcelain, ceramics and tools, were discovered among the ruins.

Printing matrices drew particular attention from researchers. According to the outlet, they indicate that workshops, small shops and other small businesses operated on Długa Street in the 19th century.

Świętojerska Street was previously the boundary between Old and New Warsaw, while Długa was one of the main roads leading west. Before dense 19th-century development, gardens, stables and utility buildings predominated in this area.

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