In Germany, the employment rate among immigrants stands at nearly 70% and is higher than in most EU countries. This is stated in an integration report presented in Berlin, Deutsche Welle reports.

Government Commissioner for Integration Natalie Pawlik gave an overall positive assessment of the situation. According to her, integration is steadily improving despite existing obstacles and challenges. She stressed that people permanently living in Germany must learn the language and comply with the country's laws.

Employment and migration background

The report was prepared by a team led by Frank Kalter, director of the German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM), using official statistics, surveys and independent studies. According to its data, around 30% of Germany's population has a migration background, including cases where at least one parent is an immigrant.

The number of employees without German citizenship increased from approximately 1.8 million in 2009 to 5.8 million in 2025. The largest growth was recorded in healthcare and social services.

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Integration problems

At the same time, the report's authors point to difficulties in employing women with a migration background, especially those who have children and whose husbands work. In such families, around 60% of women are employed, while among women in families with German passports, the figure is nearly 88%.

Barriers to access to education and the labor market are also faced primarily by young men who arrived in Germany as refugees. Among convicted individuals, 40% do not have German citizenship, which significantly exceeds their share of the population. At the same time, people without German passports are more likely to become victims of crime themselves.

Pawlik criticized cuts to funding for integration courses, emphasizing the key role of language learning. Social Democrats also propose granting a more stable residence status to refugees who have already been working in Germany for some time, including those from Syria and Ukraine.

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