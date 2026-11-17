Israeli defense company Elbit Systems sees new opportunities if annual US military aid to Israel ends. The company’s CEO, Bezhalel Machlis, said that the country would have to produce on its own some of the products it currently purchases from the United States, the Jerusalem Post reports.

“I think it will help Elbit and, in my view, create more opportunities for us,” Machlis told Reuters after the release of quarterly results. According to him, producing products that Israel currently buys in the United States will help expand the company’s portfolio.

Statement on military funding

US President Donald Trump said this month that he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end annual military funding for Israel amounting to $3.8 billion after the end of this year. At the same time, he said Washington would continue selling weapons to Israel.

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Most US aid must be spent in the United States, including on fighter jets, tanker aircraft and helicopters. The mechanism for ending the funding at the end of the year remains unclear, as the memorandum of understanding on military aid is in force until September 2028.

Local production and company results

Machlis named guided munitions as one potential area of growth. According to him, Israel buys significant volumes of such weapons from the United States, but some of these products can be manufactured in the country. Even before Trump’s statement, Netanyahu had spoken about the need for Israel to rely more on domestic defense manufacturers, including in ammunition production.

Elbit reported that its third-quarter revenue rose to $2.25 billion from $1.92 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share increased from $3.35 to $4.36. The company forecasts high double-digit revenue growth in 2027 and further margin expansion; its order backlog stands at $33 billion, with 74% attributable to customers outside Israel.

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