Only 30% of Americans consider Israel an ally of the United States, while 14% called it an enemy. This is according to the results of an Economist/YouGov poll, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Another 20% of survey participants described Israel as a friendly country. Fourteen percent of respondents each called it an unfriendly country or an enemy, while 21% were unable to decide on an answer.

Differences between parties

Israel is considered a US ally by 53% of Republicans, 16% of Democrats and 23% of independent respondents. About 40% of Democrats called Israel an unfriendly country or an enemy, while approximately 12% of Republicans gave that answer.

Compared with a poll by the same pollsters in November 2022, the share of those calling Israel an ally fell from 33% to 30%. At the same time, the share of respondents who consider the country friendly declined from 28% to 20%, while the share calling it an enemy rose from 4% to 14%.

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Age breakdown

Among Americans aged 30 to 44, 23% called Israel an ally and 20% an enemy. In the 18-to-29 age group, these figures were 32% and 16%, respectively. Among people aged 65 and older, 34% considered Israel an ally and 9% an enemy.

Ambassador's statement

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in an interview with NewsNation that Americans' attitudes toward Israel are influenced by “propaganda.” He rejected accusations that Israel is committing genocide or practicing apartheid, and also criticized paid advertising against US military aid to Israel that aired on NBC during the Thanksgiving edition of Saturday Night Live.

According to Huckabee, the advertisement created the impression that children in Gaza are not receiving what they need because of Israel. He also said that many Americans under 35 get their news through TikTok, Instagram and X and form their views based on false information.

The poll was released a day before the NBC advertisement aired and did not include a question about factors influencing respondents' attitudes toward Israel. It was conducted online from November 20 to 23 among 1,623 adult US citizens. The stated margin of error for the full sample was plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

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