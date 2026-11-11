In the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party has withdrawn its previous support for a bill banning conversion practices aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. This was reported by The Guardian. Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson said that Kemi Badenoch is not interested in supporting LGBT+ people or promoting tolerance.

Government position

The draft bill on conversion practices was published in June and is currently at the consultation stage. The document provides for a possible penalty of up to five years in prison for attempts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity if such actions are abusive and cause serious harm.

Last week, Badenoch said that the bill could lead to parents being arrested for raising their children. She agreed with a journalist's suggestion that this could happen if parents refused to recognise their child's identification as a cat. Government officials deny this possibility, stressing that the offence requires abusive conduct, serious harm and an intention to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Phillipson said that for almost ten years there had been a political and international consensus on the need to ban abuse aimed at changing a person's sexuality. She also said that, in her view, the Conservatives are following Reform UK in their rhetoric.

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Conservative objections

The Conservatives explain their change in position by concerns over the scope of the bill, particularly its provisions on gender identity. Previously, Badenoch, while serving as equalities minister in Conservative governments, supported a legislative ban on conversion practices.

Some of the objections are set out in a report by the Policy Exchange think tank. Its authors believe that provisions protecting non-binary people could be too broad and could extend, in particular, to those who identify as a cat. The report also claims that conversion practices occur relatively rarely and that related offences may already fall under existing legislation.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said that Badenoch had not withdrawn her support for LGBT+ people. According to him, the Labour government's initiative could criminalise honest exploratory conversations with young people before life-changing operations.

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