A shark attacked a 65-year-old woman at Orient Beach in the city of KuGompo in eastern South Africa. She died from her injuries. This was reported by Interia, citing South African broadcaster SABC.

The attack occurred in the morning

According to police, the report of the incident was received at around 7:00 a.m. local time. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found the woman's body with open wounds.

Local media reported that the woman regularly swam near this beach. At the time of the attack, she was in the water with other people. According to local community representatives, the other swimmers saw the shark's dorsal fin and tail but did not have time to help the woman.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nearby beaches were closed

Witnesses say the attack did not last long. The woman sustained severe injuries to her right arm and leg. City authorities confirmed the shark attack and closed nearby beaches after the tragedy. Residents and tourists were urged not to enter the water.

As CBS News notes, fatal shark attacks worldwide are extremely rare, but South Africa's eastern coast has a history of such incidents. Last year, a tourist in the country died from a shark bite.

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