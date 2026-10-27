At the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal animal shelter in Kariega, South Africa, SPCA lawyers questioned the tariffs of former operator Busy Bees. According to them, the tender documentation listed R286 per day for feeding one dog and R165 for one cat.

As Daily Maverick reports, the lawyers’ report also cites R200 per day for cleaning a dog kennel and R360 for cleaning a cat facility. Collecting a stray animal during working hours cost R5 per kilometre, and R725 per kilometre after working hours, on weekends and public holidays.

Comparison with the previous operator

Busy Bees began managing the municipal shelter in January 2026, replacing the SPCA, which had managed it on behalf of the city for more than 50 years. According to the outlet, in 2025, under the SPCA, daily feeding of a dog or cat cost the municipality R17.37, while cleaning a kennel or cat facility cost R9.35. The animal collection rate was R5.88 per kilometre regardless of the time or day.

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The law firm’s report also raises questions about payments to the service provider which, according to the document’s authors, exceeded the R750,000 allocated for the tender, as well as about the procedure for awarding the contract. Municipal spokesperson Sitembiso Soyaya said the rates were found to be “reasonably comparable,” citing differences in service periods, inflation, operating costs and other market factors.

Shelter operations

In March, the Animal Anti-Cruelty League filed an urgent court application seeking improvements to services. The court ruled that Busy Bees must improve the animals’ living conditions and that the municipality must facilitate the appointment of qualified staff.

Busy Bees’ contract ended in June, and a three-year tender for a new operator has not yet been awarded. An SPCA employee stationed on part of the site told the outlet that shelter operations had almost come to a halt. At the same time, Soyaya maintains that the facility is operating and that a new service provider has been appointed for its day-to-day management.

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