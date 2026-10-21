In Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa, the supply of chlorine for treating the water treatment plant has been restored, but water from it has not yet been declared safe for consumption. Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya stated this, TimesLIVE reports.

According to the publication, more than 400 Bronkhorstspruit residents, mostly children, fell ill with gastrointestinal disorders after drinking water that the municipality supplied without chlorination and treatment.

Network cleaning and plant repairs

Moya said that water utility company Rand Water had been involved in restoring and upgrading the plant. Its technical specialists are already carrying out maintenance at the facility and assessing the measures needed to bring the plant up to the required standards.

Intensive technical work will continue at the facility in the coming days. It may involve changes to the plant's operations, including its possible temporary shutdown to install equipment. Authorities promised to inform residents about changes that may affect water supply.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Water quality monitoring

The affected water supply network has begun to be flushed and disinfected. Water quality will be monitored daily by the Tshwane authorities, the national Department of Water and Sanitation, and the Water Research Commission.

After visiting the Dark City clinic in Ekangala, Moya said that the number of new gastrointestinal illness cases had fallen from a peak of 72 cases on October 13 to 16 cases on October 18. Clinic medical staff also reported a decrease in the number of patients with such symptoms.

Thirty-five water tankers are operating in the affected communities: seven municipal tankers and 28 from service providers. According to Moya, one more tanker was expected on Wednesday, which was to bring their number to the planned 36.

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