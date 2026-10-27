Thulani Mbana, the Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate in Ward 14 of Taylor Park in Zamdela, was shot dead in Sasolburg, South Africa, on Monday evening. He was also the DA caucus leader in the Metsimaholo municipality. The attack occurred just over a week before the local elections, TimesLIVE reports.

Attack near his home

Free State police have opened a murder case. According to police spokesperson Brigadier General Thandi Mbambo, two unknown men approached Mbana's home at about 21:40 and called for him.

When Mbana approached them, one of the men, according to police, pulled out a firearm and shot him several times at close range. The candidate sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, while the attackers fled on foot.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Motive being established

Free State police commissioner Thabang Lesia assigned the investigation to the Zamdela Trio Task Team and the serious organised crime unit. They are to establish the circumstances of the murder, locate and arrest the suspects.

Police said the motive for the killing has not yet been established. It has also not been confirmed whether the attack was politically motivated; investigators are examining all possible leads.

The DA expressed condolences to Mbana's wife, family, friends and colleagues. The party said he joined the DA in 2017, was involved in political and community work, and also built up local party branches. He previously served as a councillor and a member of the executive committee for spatial planning and housing when the DA was in power in Metsimaholo.

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