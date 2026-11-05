Voting in South Africa’s local government elections has ended. Polling stations across the country were open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time.

Vote counting is expected to begin after polling stations close. Partial preliminary results are planned to be announced overnight, while official full results are expected on Thursday or Friday.

Turnout and polling station operations

More than 29 million people registered to take part in the elections, and about 23,700 polling stations operated across the country. According to preliminary data from South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission, approximately 12 million voters had cast their ballots as of 5:00 p.m.

The Electoral Commission said it was encouraged by the turnout level despite operational difficulties that arose during the day. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Election participants

Dozens of parties are taking part in the elections, including the African National Congress, the main opposition Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Inkatha Freedom Party. The uMkhonto weSizwe party of former President Jacob Zuma is participating in local elections for the first time.

Most voters surveyed by the agency spoke about deteriorating municipal services and a desire for change. Among the problems, they cited a lack of clean drinking water, malfunctioning sewage systems, crime and drug trafficking.

The African National Congress, which brought Nelson Mandela to victory in South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, received less than 50% of the nationwide vote in the 2021 municipal elections. After the 2024 general elections, the party lost its parliamentary majority and formed a government of national unity with the Democratic Alliance and other parties.

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