Repeat tests have confirmed foot-and-mouth disease in kudu at Addo Elephant National Park in South Africa. Veterinarians also recorded clinical signs of the disease in eland and red hartebeest, which may indicate that the infection has spread beyond the initially affected group of antelope, Daily Maverick reports.

SANParks said the initial tests in kudu were negative, but further examination and analyses confirmed the presence of foot-and-mouth disease. The results were reported to the Department of Agriculture. The park administration said it is working with relevant authorities to assess the scale of the outbreak, monitor animal health and introduce disease-control measures.

Infection among wild animals

SANParks veterinarian David Zimmerman said that between 5% and 10% of the kudu population in Addo may be infected, mainly older males and females. According to him, the park continues to monitor susceptible species, primarily for lameness associated with lesions.

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Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious illness of cloven-hoofed animals and poses no danger to humans. Its symptoms include excessive salivation, loss of appetite, lameness, ulcers, and lesions on the tongue and hooves. SANParks stressed that mortality among wild animals from the disease is usually low, although restricted mobility may make affected animals more vulnerable to predators.

Neighbours’ complaints and risks to animal sales

Owners of neighbouring farms said they had not received notifications from the park about the outbreak, although SANParks had previously stated that it was in contact with landowners and local communities. Schotia Safaris owner Peter Bean said he learned that foot-and-mouth disease had been confirmed from the park’s published statement. The farm introduced daily fence inspections and vehicle disinfection at entry and exit points.

The outbreak may also prevent Addo from participating in a specialized wildlife auction held during the Kirkwood Wildsfees. SANParks spokesperson Fayroush Ludick said that under the current circumstances, animal sales or their commercial culling cannot take place. In 2026, the park received 1.28 million rand from the sale of 10 male buffaloes at such an auction.

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