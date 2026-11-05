At Lima airport in Peru, a Polish citizen and two German citizens were detained after they allegedly tried to take more than 3,000 tarantulas out of the country, according to RMF24. The foreigners had planned to fly to Germany.

Spiders were hidden in luggage

Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service, SERFOR, said the spiders were found in the detainees' luggage. The seized specimens included eggs, juveniles and adults. SERFOR employee Cora Suárez said the spiders had been collected in different regions of Peru; some of them may belong to species not yet described by science.

Experts have already identified some of the spiders as Pamphobeteus antinous, one of South America's largest tarantula species. In Peru, this species is considered threatened and is protected by law.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible punishment

SERFOR noted that, according to scientific publications, one of the detainees may be a well-known tarantula researcher. The agency assumes that the spiders may have been intended for collecting, research or keeping as pets.

Authorities responded to an anonymous report of suspected smuggling, after which police detained the suspects. Illegal transportation of wild animals in Peru is punishable by three to five years in prison, while cases involving protected species may carry a maximum sentence of seven years. After the inspection is completed, the tarantulas will be transferred to an authorized breeding facility.

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