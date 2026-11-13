Rice production in South Korea declined by 0.9% year-on-year in 2026 to 3.5 million tonnes. This marks the fifth consecutive annual decline, Korea Herald reports, citing data from the country's Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Rice paddy area at a record low

The total area of rice paddies decreased by 1.1% compared with the previous year to 670,000 hectares. This is the lowest figure on record. At the same time, yield per 1,000 square metres increased by 0.2% to 524 kilograms.

This year's rice production volume was the fourth lowest since relevant statistics began being kept in 1965.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changing dietary habits

Rice remains a staple food in South Korea, but its consumption has steadily declined over recent decades due to changing dietary preferences. The reduction in production is also taking place amid government policies aimed at regulating rice cultivation volumes and encouraging farmers to switch to other crops.

South Jeolla Province and the city of Gwangju together produced the most rice, at 736,000 tonnes. They were followed by South Chungcheong Province with 681,000 tonnes and North Jeolla Province with 526,000 tonnes.

Read us on