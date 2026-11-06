Man in Poland sentenced to life for killing 6-year-old boy — RMF24

The District Court in Sieradz, Poland, sentenced 29-year-old Daniel S. to life imprisonment in the case of the murder of six-year-old Maksymilian from Zduńska Wola. The boy’s mother, 32-year-old Paulina M., received nine years and six months in prison. As RMF24 reports, the verdict has not yet entered into force.

Daniel S. will be able to apply for parole only after serving 40 years in prison. The defendants were not present in court when the decision was announced.

Charges of violence against a child

The prosecutor’s office in Zduńska Wola charged Daniel S. with abuse and the murder of his partner’s son. The child’s mother was charged with abusing her son, failing to provide assistance, and exposing the child to the risk of loss of life.

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Presiding judge Jacek Wojdyn, while announcing the grounds for the decision, stated that there were too many aggravating circumstances in the case and that the court found no mitigating circumstances. According to him, the evidence indicated that the boy had been subjected to cruel treatment for a long time.

Circumstances of the death

The child died in May 2025 in an apartment in Zduńska Wola where the defendants lived. According to the investigation, from March to May 7, the man psychologically and physically abused the boy: he humiliated, intimidated, left him unattended, pushed, and beat him, causing numerous injuries.

According to the indictment, on May 6 and 7, Daniel S., foreseeing and accepting the possibility of the child’s death, inflicted brutal physical violence on the boy. This resulted in severe craniocerebral injuries, damage to the central nervous system, and the child’s death. The judge also reported that the boy had been left alone for long periods in a locked apartment with the windows covered by curtains.

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